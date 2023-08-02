Billie D. Henderson, 68

GRAND ISLAND — Billie D. Henderson, 68, of Grand Island, passed away on July 30, 2023, at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy in Omaha.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2023, at the Doniphan Community Center, with burial following in Cedarview Cemetery. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 3, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Billie was born on July 25, 1955, in Albion, Nebraska, to Gerald and Charlotte (Rolf) Leitschuck. She was raised and received her education in the Doniphan area.

On September 23, 1972, Billie was united in marriage to Robert Collinson. Two daughters were born into this union.

Billie was later married to Lonnie Henderson on November 11, 1988. Billie worked for Pioneer Hybrid until her retirement in 2017. In her spare time, Billie enjoyed gardening her flowers, cooking, and spending time with her family and grandkids.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Tiffanie (Ty) Oswald of Aurora, and Nicki (Laren) Knuth of Doniphan; grandchildren, Derek (Danielle) Johnson, Seth Johnson, Bret Johnson, Lane Knuth, Makenzy Knuth, Hayes Oswald, Cade (Maddie) Oswald, Reeve Oswald, and Emersyn Oswald; great-granddaughter, Ellie Mae Johnson; siblings, Terry (Linda) Leitschuck, Mike (Colleen) Leitschuck, Rhonda (Mark) Green, Tony (Lisa) Leitschuck, Tracy (Ronna) Leitschuck, Troy (Nancy) Leitschuck, George Henderson, JD Henderson, Duane Leitschuck, and Scott (Tammy) Leitschuck; a sister-in-law, Sheryl Leitschuck; and many nieces and nephews.

Billie was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Carley Johnson; a brother, Gary Leitschuck; and a niece, Dawn Michelle Leitschuck.

Memorials are suggested to the Shriner’s, Children’s Hospital in Omaha, or to the family for later designation.

