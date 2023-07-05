Billie Jo Zyntek, 63

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Billie Jo (Goldfish) Zyntek found eternal peace surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Hospice Home of High Point, North Carolina, after a prolonged courageous battle with breast cancer.

Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday July 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Scotia, Nebraska.

Born April 16, 1960, in St. Paul, Nebraska, to loving parents Bill and Shirley (Hodgson) Goldfish, Billie Jo was the second oldest of five siblings. She was raised in rural Greeley County and attended North Loup-Scotia Public Schools where she graduated in 1978. She then continued her education at Lincoln School of Commerce with an associate’s degree in accounting. Her first career position was at Home Federal Savings and Loan in Grand Island.

On October 22, 1983, she was united in marriage to Greg Zyntek at Zion Luther Church in Scotia. From that union were two children were born: Beau Gregory, and five years later, Taylor Danielle. The family eventually made its home in St. Paul, where Billie Jo worked at St. Paul National Bank and eventually at Farmer’s Union Coop.

In 1997 the family relocated to Jamestown, North Carolina, and after a couple years as a stay-at-home mom, she reentered the workforce at North State Communication in High Point, where she retired in 2017. Wherever Billie Jo’s career took her, she left an indelible impression on co-workers and customers that led to many dear friendships through the years.

Billie Jo was strong in her faith as a Christian and was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, and sister. She had unwavering love for her entire family, and was always kind and generous with her time for friends and acquaintances.

Her passions included Husker sports - especially volleyball, Duke basketball, concerts, trips to the lake to boat with family, friends, and her ever-present fur babies, Zoe and Remi.

Although not much of a hobbyist, she made a gallant attempt at the art of crocheting the last year of her life. Alas, she never met the goal of making something personal for her niece Alyssa’s daughter Taya and newborn Creighton as she hoped.

Those left to mourn Billie Jo’s passing and cherish her memories are her devoted husband of nearly 40 years, Greg, in Jamestown; her children, Beau of the home, and Taylor (Zyntek) and Sam Crump of Weddington, North Carolina; her parents, William “Bill” and Shirley Goldfish of Scotia; her brothers and their families, Steven and Valerie Goldfish of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and sons, Cory and Jessie Goldfish; Michael and Sherry Goldfish of Scotia, and daughter, Sadie Jo Goldfish; and Gary and Shelly Goldfish of St. Paul, and daughter, Alyssa (Goldfish) Franzen, and son, Zane Goldfish; and a very special brother-in-law, Quinn Vinson of Columbus, Nebraska, and his sons, Issac and Ethan Vinson. Other survivors include a sister-in-law, Kristy (Zyntek) and Merlyn Tremayne; and some very close family cousins, Connie and Lonnie John, Kay (Goldfish) Ryle, and Sharon Zyntek.

Billie Jo was proceeded in death by her uncle, Dennis Hodgson; and her sister and best friend, Becky (Goldfish) Vinson, who lost her own battle with cancer.

The family hopes that any memorials be made to Moses Cone Cancer Center at Wesley Long Hospital, or Hospice Home of High Point.