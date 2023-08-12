Billie L. Foulk, 66

GILTNER — Billie L. Foulk, 66, of Giltner, Nebraska, passed away, August 9, 2023, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island, with Pastor Bill Pavuk officiating. Burial will be in the Giltner Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel in Grand Island.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Billie was born on November 14, 1956, in Aurora, Nebraska, to Rueben and Hazel (Ryder) Ott. She grew up in Giltner and graduated from Giltner High School.

She was united in marriage to David Foulk on August 5, 1978, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island. To this union they had four children, Joshua, Tonya, Tosha and Keysha. Billie was a full-time mom to her four children, she also worked as a bookkeeper for several area businesses, teller at Fonner Park, and the manager and travel agent for the Greyhound Bus Depot, a position she enjoyed for many years.

Billie was a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island where she was a Sunday School teacher, youth group leader, confirmation teacher and she sang in the choir.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Sara Foulk of Blair; daughters and sons-in-laws, Tonya and Brian Dodson of Minden, Tosha and Alex Paxton of Marquette, and Keysha Foulk of Lincoln; five grandchildren, Quinnton, LeaAnna, Ryker, Zander and Decker, and one on the way; and a brother, Gary Ott of Giltner.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David Foulk; a sister, Betty Schmidt; a brother, LeRoy Ott; and a brother-in-law, Greg Foulk.