Bilse J. Robinson II, 86

ALBION — Bilse J. Robinson II, 86, of Albion, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 28, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Albion with Pastor Lynde Linde officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion,

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Boone County Foundation Fund.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com