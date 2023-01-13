Blake Fruchtl, 29

OMAHA — Blake Fruchtl, 29, of Omaha, died Jan. 9, 2023 in Omaha.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16 at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island, with the Rev. Don Buhrman officiating.

Visitation and Rosary will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to the family for Blake's daughter Harper's education. If you knew Blake from wrestling, please wear a wrestling shirt or warm up to the funeral and visitation to honor Blake's passion for the sport.

Blake was born on Oct. 18, 1993, in Grand Island to Dennis and Rosie (Arends) Fruchtl. Blake grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Northwest High School in 2012. He attended Hastings College. At the time of his death, he was a foreman for Lanoha Nursery in Omaha.

Blake's passion was wrestling and started at the age of 4. By the time he reached junior high, he was competing at the national level. Blake went on to win three Nebraska State High School Championships and became an All-American Wrestler at Hastings College. He was also on the Little League All-Star baseball team who won the 2006 Nebraska State Championship and went on to compete in the regional Little League World Series in Indianapolis. Blake always competed like a bulldog, whether it was youth football, playing 2nd base or catcher, and always played bigger than his size. He was known for his outgoing personality, big hugs and infectious laugh and smile. Blake never knew a stranger and was willing to give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.

One of his biggest joys was meeting the love of his life, Jordan Bowen and the birth of his princess, Harper Rose.

Blake is survived by his fiance, Jordan and daughter, Harper; parents, Dennis and Rosie; brother, AJ (Jessica) Fruchtl; and nephews, Cade, Jack and Reed; grandparents, James and Fran Arends and many aunts,uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lewis and Nancy Fruchtl.

