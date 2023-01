Blake Fruchtl, 29

Blake Edward Fruchtl, 29, formerly of Grand Island, died unexpectedly on Jan. 9, 2023, in Omaha.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island with Fr. Don Buhrman officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. A Rosary service will follow the visitation at 7 p.m.

Apfel Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. More details to follow