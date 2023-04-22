‘Bob’ Owen, 87
LINCOLN – Robert D. “Bob” Owen, 87, of Lincoln, formerly of St. Paul, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Eastmont Towers in Lincoln.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the United Methodist Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Susan Murithi will officiate. Military honors will be held outside the church by Carl Mogensen American Legion Post 119 of St. Paul and the Army National Guard Funeral Honors Team. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.
Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
More details will appear later.