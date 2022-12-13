 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bob Rosso

Robert ‘Bob' Rosso, 85

Robert E. “Bob” Rosso, 85, of Grand Island, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church. The Rev. Thomas Vijumon Choorackal will be the celebrant. A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. followed by family greeting the public until service time. Private family inurnment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family's wishes are that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Mary's Table at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island or to the family, for designation at a later date. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Bob's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

