Bobby J. Leetch, 43

GRAND ISLAND — Bobby Joe Leetch, 43, was granted his wings July 6, 2023 at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home in Grand Island. Officiating the service will be Angela Franks.

Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home in Grand Island.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the family.

The family has entrusted Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home with the arrangements.

Bobby was born August 3, 1979, to Joel and Sharon (Schleichardt) Leetch in Grand Island.

He attended Northwest High School in Grand Island and received his GED.

He was united marriage to Amanda Brooks on July 14, 2019, and resided at his home with her and three children, Dalaynee, Daisy and Kendall at the time of his death.

Bobby previously worked for his brother Joel with Leetch Tree Service until health issues became a problem. At the time of his death he was employed at Casey’s General Store on Second Street in Grand Island. He enjoyed his job very much and loved all his co-workers as they were his own family.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, karaoke and growing plants. He also enjoyed spending time with his kids and his grandchildren. He had numerous good friends and special cousins that he would fish and have great times with.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Mandy Leetch of Grand Island; nine children,

Heidi Keith, Quentin Leetch (his only son), and Sadie Heston, all of Grand Island, Madison Leetch of Hastings, Jasmine Orrick of Tennessee, Lillian Leetch of Hastings, and Dalaynee Brooks, Daisy Brooks,and Kendall (Leetch) Brooks, all of Grand Island; three beautiful grandchildren, Karsyn Elaine Leetch, Brehxtyn Michael Lee Pavelka and Scarlet Joe Ann Heston, all of Grand Island; four siblings, Joel “Bub” Leetch, Deedee “Big Sista” Thompson, Thomas “Tommy” Leetch and Amber Utley, all of Grand Island; a very special cousin, Curtis Leetch; and special friends Melissa Werth, Roberta Bryant and Wayne Nichols.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his grandparents.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.livson.com.