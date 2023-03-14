Bonita ‘Bonnie' Wendt, 86

GILTNER — Bonita ‘Bonnie' Lee Wendt, 86, of Giltner, died Sunday afternoon, March 12, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 16 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Giltner. The Rev. Seiker will officiate. Interment will be in the Giltner Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Giltner with the Rosary at 7 p.m. In honor of Bonnie's love for the Huskers, feel free to wear Husker attire to visitation. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at higbymortuary.com.

Bonita Lee Wendt, the daughter of Martin and Hilda (Pope) Joyce, was born in Clay County on Feb. 6, 1937, and passed away on March 12, 2023, at the age of 86.

She grew up in Giltner and graduated from Giltner Public School in 1954. Bonnie was united in marriage to Jerold Dean Wendt on Nov. 24, 1955, in Giltner. They made a life together on a dairy farm for many years. Together, they had six children. All throughout her life, she was a very hard worker and worked many different jobs. Her grandchildren have fond memories of her owning the Giltner Hardware and Grocery store for many years because she gave them candy after school.

When she and Jerry moved off the farm into Giltner, she began collecting Holstein cow decorations and her house was full of them. She was also an avid sports fan and loved to watch Husker football, basketball, baseball and volleyball. Her family knew not to call her during a Husker game.

Bonnie was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Giltner.

Those left to cherish her memory are her six children; Susan ‘Sue' (Monte) Obermeier of Giltner, Mary Jane (Jerry) Robertshaw of Marquette, Colleen (Doug) Happold of Doniphan, Carol (Darrell) Burrows of Columbus, Peggy (Brian) Quandt of Nevada, Iowa and Greg (Missie) Wendt of Doniphan; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Marie Warren of Aurora, sister, Margaret Schneider of Aurora, and sister-in-law Karen Joyce Tessman of Stockham; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her parents; her sister, Marilyn Adam; her brother, Gary Joyce; and her granddaughter, Alicia Obermeier Harvey.