ST. PAUL — Bonnie F. Ives, 76, of St. Paul, Nebraska, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. A private committal service will be in Garnett, Kansas.

Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.