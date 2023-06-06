Bonnie Kutschkau, 88

FULLERTON — Bonnie Lou Paro Kutschkau, 88, of Fullerton, passed away June 3, 2023, at Litzenberg LTC in Central City.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Pastor Keet Redden will officiate.

Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service, and burial will be in the Phillips Cemetery immediately following the service.

Bonnie was born on January 12, 1935, in Central City, to Allan and Minnie (Dobberstein) Paro. She was raised and received her education in Grand Island, attending Howard Elementary, Barr Middle School, and graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 1952.

On May 23, 1954, Bonnie was united in marriage to Melvin Dean Kutschkau in Grand Island. The couple then moved to Alaska as Melvin was stationed there. After his discharge, they moved back to Grand Island, where Bonnie worked for American Optical Company for four years before moving to Fullerton.

After moving to Fullerton, Bonnie babysat while raising her family. She then starting working as the Activities Director for Fullerton Manor where she remained until her retirement over 30 years later. Even in retirement, Bonnie didn’t stop, she started selling her famous jams and jellies.

Bonnie was a member of the Methodist church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School. In her spare time, she was a Cub Scout Leader, and she loved her “cubs.” She also enjoyed camping, baking, and spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Melvin; children, Carey Lee Kutschkau of Fullerton, Gwen Ann Kutschkau of Cedar Rapids, and Ron (Cindy) Kutschkau of Clarks; five grandchildren, Kyle (Heidi), Cody (Michelle), Toby, Michael (Holly), Anna (Levi); six great grandchildren; brother, Bill Paro; and many nieces and nephews.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Dennis Jay Kutschkau; and three brothers, Frank, George and Robert.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.