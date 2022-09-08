 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bonnita Goodwin

Bonnita ‘Bonnie' Goodwin, 97

CAIRO — Bonnita “Bonnie” M. Goodwin, 97, of Cairo died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at her rural Cairo home.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Martin Egging will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be at Blessed Sacrament Church beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 concluding with a 7 p.m. vigil service.

Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.

More details will appear later.

