Bonnita Goodwin

Bonnita “Bonnie” Maxine (Dubbs) Goodwin, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away September 5, 2022, at the age of 97 on her farm near Cairo, NE. Funeral services will at 10:30 am Thursday, September 15th at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island NE. The Rev. Martin Egging will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 5 pm Wednesday, September 14th at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, concluding with a 7 pm vigil service.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Bonnie was born on August 3, 1925, at Shelton, NE to Emmett and Norma Jean (Dean) Dubbs. Bonnie married Albert Ivan Goodwin, Sr. on May 18, 1948, in Grand Island, NE. They moved to Cairo, NE and farmed. The couple raised 4 children, Albert Jr. (Dot), Susan (Bob), Larry and William (deceased).

She had six grandchildren, Christie (Robert), Amy, Angie (Ryan), Luke (Hillary), Michelle (Ryan) and Brian; nine great grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexander (Bunny), Raven, Zachary, Carson, Grace, Bristol and Logan; and four great great grandchildren, Lorenzo, Havana, Kaysen and Tallyieah.

Bonnie was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time on her farm in Cairo. She was a lover of animals and liked taking walks. She enjoyed visits with her children and loved all her grandchildren and will be dearly missed.

Bonnie was also preceded in death by her siblings, Elton, Ruby, Colleen, Madeline and Cuba.

