Bradley E. Thompson, 51

GRAND ISLAND — Bradley Edward “Brad” Thompson, 51, of Grand Island, Nebraska, formerly of Gibbon, Nebraska, passed away surrounded by family, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, after a long illness.

A memorial gathering and celebration of Brad’s life will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home – Grand Island.

Brad was born April 22, 1972, at the old St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island, to Charles “Chuck” Edward and Patricia “Pat” Ann (Clark) Thompson. Brad grew up and went to school in Grand Island.

As a young man he worked at Swift/JBS. Later, he moved to Gibbon where he made many new friends and was employed at Gibbon Pack, Nebraska Turkey Growers, and Peoples Services.

Brad was a classic car enthusiast, having owned several as well as helping his Dad with the Packard Chuck had. Brad loved hunting, fishing, playing guitar, drawing, but most of all, spending time with his friends and family. He especially enjoyed his time with his nieces and nephews. Brad was an extremely generous, funny, quick-witted person. He made many good friends throughout the years and will be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Amy Thompson, Heather (Thompson) and Ken Luther, and Jessica (Thompson) and Don McCormickm all of Grand Island, and Andrea Thompson and Michael Payne of Chapman; his two nieces and three nephews; and lifelong friend, Wendy Blomquist.

He was preceded in death by both paternal and maternal grandparents; and an infant brother, Corey Lee Thompson.

