Brenda Meyer

BEE — Brenda Kay (Wobig) Meyer passed away on Jan. 14, 2023, in Bee.

Memorial service and a celebration of Brenda's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.

There is a gathering of friends and family from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

She was born on March 25, 1966, in Valentine. Brenda attended Nebraska Wesleyan University graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. She was united in marriage to Keith Meyer on Dec. 21, 1991, until his death in 2019. Brenda and Keith had two children, Emmaline and Ethan, that were their whole world.

Brenda had many jobs and hobbies through the years, but she always found her way back to working with students in the school system. She absolutely loved her time in classrooms through the years as a para, interventionist, and high-ability leader. Brenda would take on anything asked of her and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who asked.

Brenda lived for the idea that if you wanted to do something, you should. Who cares what other people think? Do the thing you've been putting off; take a trip, go for a hike, spend time with family, get that tattoo, ride ATVs, and cherish the time you've been given.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Emmaline (Meyer) Baxter and Alec Baxter; her son and his partner, Ethan Meyer and Andrea Cruz; Joe and April Bacon along with their children; and her Meyer siblings with all their children and grandchildren.

Brenda was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Ilene and Ken Bacon; and her husband, Keith Meyer; along with her furry four-legged companions, Roxanne, Daisy and Thunder.

However, Brenda never met a stranger and had connections with everyone she met. We know that there are many more from every point in her life that she touched in some way who will continue to cherish her memory as well.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.