Brian A. Gudgel, 52

Brian A. Gudgel, 52, of Grand Island, passed away Sunday, April, 23, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center as the result of a severe asthma attack. Three individuals are being given the opportunity for a continued life because of Brian’s choice to be an organ donor.

Celebration of life services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Izaak Walton League Grand Island Chapter. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Brian Andrew Gudgel was born on August 21, 1970, in Kimball. In 1975 he was adopted, along with his siblings, by Andrew and Lila Gudgel. He received his education in Grand Island at Wasmer Elementary, Barr Junior High and Grand Island Senior High.

He married Tricia Fischer and to this union two children were born, MacKenna Gene and Cameron Matthew. They were the joy and delight of his life.

Following the dissolution of his marriage, Brian made a career cooking and bartending at several local restaurants, bars and grills. He was employed at The County Cage in St. Paul at the time of his death.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, MacKenna and Cameron of Grand Island; his parents, Andrew and Lila Gudgel of Grand Island; his siblings, Neva of Oklahoma City and Matthew of Lincoln; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends.