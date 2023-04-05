Bufford ‘Red' Peevyhouse, 91

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Bufford ‘Red' Loyal Peevyhouse, 91, ascended to his heavenly home on March 13, 2023, at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson, Kan.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15 at Central Baptist Church, 3301 Lakin Avenue, Great Bend, Kan., with the Rev. Charlotte Maxwell officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Stigler, Okla.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Central Baptist Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

He was born April 7, 1931, in Stigler, Okla., to Frank Raspberry Peevyhouse and Lillie Alice (Reed) Peevyhouse.

Red worked as an electrical linemen his entire life. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

On Dec. 6, 1953, he married Jean Ellen Macgirvin. They shared over 69 years of marriage.

Red is survived by his wife, Jean Peevyhouse of Hutchinson, Kan; children, Annetta (Mike) Milhon of Grand Island, Gae (Jon) Dickson of Odessa, Texas, Alice Grogan of Great Bend, Kan., and L.D. (Tina) Peevyhouse of Hutchinson, Kan.; nine grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a great-granddaughter; three sisters; and four brothers.