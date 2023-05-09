Burnell Muhleisen, 93

SALINA, Kan. — Burnell “Bernie” Muhleisen, 93, of Salina, Kansas, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at McCrite Care Facility in Topeka, Kansas.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 111 W. Magnolia, Salina. A light lunch will be served after the service. Graveside services will be at approximately 3 p.m. at the Lutheran Cemetery in Blue Hill, Nebraska.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth, Salina, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to McCrite Care Center in Topeka, Christ the King Lutheran Church in Salina, or to the donor’s choice.

Bernie was born on March 20, 1930, in Ayr, Nebraska. He was an active member in his church and a member of AMBUCs, in Salina, Kansas. During his life of 93 years, he was a farmer, served as active Army military during the Korean conflict, devoted husband and father.

He was employed by Gambles, Inc. and held management positions and territorial responsibilities in Hastings, Beatrice and Grand Island, Nebraska, Webster City and Creston, Iowa, and Salina, Kansas, during his time with Gambles until he retired. After retirement, he worked for Waddell’s Buick and Cadillac and Millwood Realty, and was self-employed with Bernie’s Tax Service in Salina for many years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine; two infant daughters; a son, Thomas; and three brothers.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Deanna and Duane Schroeder of Topeka, Kansas; two grandsons and their wives, Darin and Michelle Schroeder of Ozawkie, Kansasm and Daric and Stacie Schroeder, of Lawrence, Kansas; and his great-grandchildren, Isaac, Elijah, Noah, Quinn, Cade and Kai. He is also survived by one sister, Marline Myers of Grand Island, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews and friends.