Butch Nuss, 73

Delbert ‘Butch' Eugene Nuss, the son of Delbert and Lois G. (Frerichs) Nuss was born on March 29, 1949, in Hastings.

Butch grew up in Giltner and graduated from Giltner High School in 1967. He worked at Caseew Holland where his career there spanned 37 years, retiring in 2004. For many years, Butch was the Mayor of Giltner. He also worked at the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island for a time.

Butch married LaShara Huffman on April 7, 1974, at Giltner. They have three sons: Casey, Ryan and Cody. Butch and his wife LaShara were longtime owners of the Sit N Bull Saloon in Giltner. In 2018, they sold the business to enjoy retirement.

He loved to golf, skeet shooting and fishing. He was very active in community service and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Butch met daily for morning coffee with the “Dead Pecker Club”.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, LaShara; three sons, Casey H. Nuss and Michelle Haase, Ryan E. Nuss and Crystal Nuss and Cody D. Nuss and Roni Ward; grandchildren, Reagan Smith, Hailey Haase, Jake Haase, Landon Nuss, Dylan Voichahoske, Sidney Voichahoske, Owen Nuss, Jack Nuss, Ashton Ward and Annika Ward; sister, Judith E. (Joe) Holtzen of Colorado Springs, Colo; and several nieces, nephews, other family members and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Nuss.