Byron Barnes

Byron Barnes, 86

ST. PAUL — Byron L. Barnes, 86, of St. Paul, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Litzenberg Memorial Long-Term Care in Central City.

Services are pending with Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul.

More details will appear later.

