Byron Barnes

Byron L. Barnes, 86, of St. Paul, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Litzenberg Memorial Long-Term Care in Central City.

Byron Levant Barnes was born on May 16, 1936, on a farm near Cotesfield. Byron was the only son of Everett E. and Lillian C. (Gerhardt) Barnes. Byron went to a country school on the family and then attended high school in Scotia. He worked on the family farm with his father and enjoyed spending time with his two sisters, Patsy and Joy.

He married the love of his life, Dorine J. Johnson on April 8, 1956, at Scotia and lived on a farm close to the family farm. They were blessed with two sons, Roger and Mark. In 1972, Byron moved his family to Jenks, Okla., where he worked for Oral Roberts University for six years as a maintenance man. He then went to work for the Jenks public school system, also as a maintenance man. In 1991, the family moved to a home in Glenpool, Okla. Byron retired at the age of 62, after 20 years of service.

In 2000, Byron and Dorine moved back to the Cotesfield farm to enjoy their golden years and take care of the farm. On Jan. 16, 2016, Byron lost the love of his life, Dorine after 59 years of marriage. Shortly after her passing, Byron moved to Matelyn Retirement Community in St. Paul, where he met his best friend, his dog, Candy. On April 4, 2021, Byron lost his oldest son, Roger at the age of 63 years of age.

Byron loved watching his ministry television shows and enjoyed driving his vehicle on the country roads, taking in all the sites and spending time with his dog, Candy. His hobbies were fishing, reading, especially the Bible and listening to Bill Gaither Gospel music. To relax, he bird-watched from his apartment window.

He is survived by a son and two daughters-in-law, Mark and Gloria Barnes of Newnan, Ga., and Linda Barnes of Lavaca, Ark; two grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patsy Falconer of LaQuinta, Calif., and Joy Kuszak of Grand Island; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and son, he was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law, Jim Falconer and Alfred Kuszak.

