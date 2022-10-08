Byron Barnes, 86

ST. PAUL — Byron L. Barnes, 86, of St. Paul, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Litzenberg Memorial Long-Term Care in Central City.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the United Methodist Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Mike Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in the Cotesfield Cemetery, near Cotesfield.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour before time of the service.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

More details will appear later.