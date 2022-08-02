Byron Wiseman

KEARNEY — Byron Ralph Wiseman, of Kearney, is now with his Savior and Lord leaving his earthly home on July 30, 2022.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3315 11th Avenue in Kearney with Pastor John Rasmussen officiating. Lunch will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. There will be no internment.

Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 4at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Memorials are kindly suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or your favorite charity. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.