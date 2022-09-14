C. L. Luedtke, 91, of Grand Island, passed away at his home on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at Grace Lutheran Church of Grand Island. There will be a visitation at the church an hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Belgrade Main Cemetery at Belgrade. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

C.L was born June 17, 1931, in Belgrade, the son of Edwin and Lois (Lay) Luedtke. He graduated from Fullerton High School. On July 29, 1950, C.L. enlisted in the United States Navy, serving during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged on May 28, 1954.

On June 7, 1952, C.L. married Delores Keith in Fullerton.

Following his discharge, C.L. went to UNL, graduating with three Degrees. Over his career he was a teacher, coach and administrator, with the majority of his time spent at Cedar Bluffs and Minden schools.

During these years, C.L. was implemental in starting six-man football and Title IX athletic programs for girls. Following his retirement, he volunteered as assistant coach for Heartland Lutheran High School during a year they made it to the state basketball tournament. He always managed to stay busy. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Grand Island. His hobbies included playing pool, golf and horse racing. In earlier years, he had enjoyed square dancing with Delores.

His memory is cherished by his wife of 70 years, Delores; his children and their spouses, Pamela “Sis” and Doug Perry of San Angelo, Texas, Rodney and Donna Luedtke of Heath, Texas, Gary and Denise Luedtke of Wichita, Kan., and Kelly and Christie Luedtke of Grand Island.

He is also survived by ten grandchildren, Trevor (Priscilla) Wagnitz, Zachary Perry, Joshua Perry, Bobby (Tally) Luedtke, Brandon Luedtke, Ben Luedtke, Emily Luedtke, Layne Luedtke, Mark Janne and Lisa Dinkel; six great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Glenrose and Larry Phillips of Fullerton; and brother-in-law, Lowell Keith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lyle Luedtke; sister, Janet Kratzer; and sister-in-law, Nina Keith.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.