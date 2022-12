Cari Sue Cobler, 48, of Grand Island, passed away December 1, 2022 surrounded by her family. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 10am at Blessed Sacrament Church. Fr. Martin Egging will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday, December 9th from 4-7 pm, and Rosary at 7pm, also at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More information to follow.