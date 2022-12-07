Cari Cobler, 48

Cari Sue Cobler, 48, of Grand Island, went to Heaven peacefully on Dec. 1, 2022, while at home and surrounded by her loving family.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Blessed Sacrament Church. The Rev. Martin Egging will officiate.

The visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 with the Rosary to follow at 7 p.m, also at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

It is per Cari's request that happy, bright colors, or your Team Cobler shirts are worn.

Cari Sue was born on June 16, 1974, in Lincoln to Randy and Diann (Reich) Lyons. She was raised and received her education in Lincoln, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1992. She then went on to earn a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Education from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1996.

On April 21, 2001, Cari was united in marriage to Tom Cobler, Jr. at St Mary's Catholic Church in Lincoln.

Three daughters were blessed into this union - Sydney Annmarie, Mariah Sue and Avery Kate. After living in Wisconsin and Iowa, the family moved to Grand Island in 2005. Cari's career spanned over 25 years, serving in public education as a Special Education Teacher. She worked in six school systems- Lincoln, Welton, Iowa, Bettendorf, Iowa, Sioux City, Iowa, Mishicot, Wis., and Grand Island. Cari spent the majority of that time at Wasmer Elementary School in the Grand Island Public School system. Her passion and love for her students will have a lifelong impact.

Cari was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church where she taught the CCD program. She was also a member of numerous leadership and curriculum committees for GIPS. Cari was a dedicated wife, loving mother, tireless teacher, an irreplaceable friend and a tenacious fighter along her journey. She was known to be the one to keep Tom in line; enthusiastically attended all of her daughters' dance and softball events; and cared for her students, fellow teachers, and friends in any way possible. In her spare time, Cari enjoyed being in her “happy place” on the deck, going to country music concerts, tending to her flowers, swimming with her girls, sun bathing, Husker volleyball trips, fishing, boating, and heckling her husband on the golf course. Above all else, was her faith and serving God.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Tom; daughters, Sydney, Mariah, and Avery of Grand Island; mother, Diann of Lincoln; brothers, Curt (Kerri) Lyons of Ankeny, Iowa, Chad (Kris) Lyons of Lincoln, and Cory (Heather) Lyons of Lincoln; father and mother-in-law, Tom and Barb Cobler of Hartington; sister-in-law, Tina (Heath) Opfer of Hartington; brother-in-law, Paul Cobler of Omaha; and extended family and an unparalleled community of friends.

Cari was preceded in death by her father, Randy; grandparents, Jim and Marge Lyons, and Howard and Loretta Reich; aunts and uncles, Donna Reich, Orval and Rosemary Stahr; and cousin, Travis Reich.

Memorials are requested to The Team Cobler account at Five Points Bank for Cari's daughters' education fund.

