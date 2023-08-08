Carl J. Ondracek, 85

WOLBACH — Carl J. Ondracek, 85, of Wolbach, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Wolbach. Interment will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Wolbach. Pastor Cesar Duran will be officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Wolbach.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church or the Wolbach Park Fund. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

Carl was born on November 6, 1937, to Milton and Lorraine (Laudenklos) Ondracek in North Bend, Nebraska. He grew up in Linwood, Nebraska, where he received his education. Much of his childhood was spent fishing and hunting with his brother, Bob. The boys would sell their findings at the local drug store where they would get store credit.

After his eighth grade year of school, his family moved to Greeley County where he helped farm. He worked for a short time for a harvest crew through the central United States into Canada. Carl then worked for Kellogg’s Company in Omaha while commuting back to Greeley County to work on the family farm.

At the age of 17, he met his future wife, Dona James, and the couple exchanged wedding vows on November 25, 1956, in Wolbach. In 1957, they made their home in rural Greeley County where they farmed and raised their four children. They enjoyed playing cards, dancing, neighborhood get-togethers, celebrating the 4th of July, and most of all, spending time with their family. In 2009, Carl and Dona moved to town and were fortunate to call the house in Wolbach where Dona grew up their new home. They were members of the United Methodist Church in Wolbach.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 66 years, Dona Ondracek of Wolbach; children, Jodi (Lonnie) Awtry of Grand Island, Scott (Peg) Ondracek of Greeley, Rocky (Pam) Ondracek of Wolbach, and Patsi (Mike) Tobey of Lincoln; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty (Jack) Wagner of Round Rock, Texas; sisters-in-law, Betty Ondracek of Grand Island, Patti Krings of Omaha, Bonnie James of Omaha, Deanna (Dick) Greek of Brule, and Tami Moore of Kearney; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Bob Ondracek.

