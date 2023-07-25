Carl W. Switzer, 87

GRAND ISLAND — Carl W. Switzer, 87, of Grand Island, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery with military honors rendered by the U.S. Air Force and United Veterans Honor Guard.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Carl was born on July 24, 1935, in Grand Island, son of Carl and Lena (Osterloh) Switzer.

He attended rural school near Wolbach before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force on October 7, 1955. On December 26, 1955, he married Carol Ann Larson. They lived in Washington and Texas while Carl was enlisted. Carl was honorably discharged on October 6, 1959. The couple returned to Nebraska and settled on a farm near Cushing.

Carl was a member of the Platt Duetsche and Saddle Club. He was an avid Husker football fan and enjoyed watching the games with his family.

Carl was a lifelong caretaker for the land, for many years it was his own farm and after moving to Grand Island in 1983, he took pride in caring for his yard. Carl enjoyed playing cards, board games or teaching his grandchildren how to play pool. Carl was a skilled carpenter in his free time, making numerous side tables, golf ball holders, and napkin holders. Carl cared for his family with steadfast love and support.

He is survived by his children, Pamela Garcia of Grand Island, Terry (Deb) Switzer of Grand Island, Sheryl Beck (Kim Weishahn) of Lincoln, and Sherrie Switzer of Columbus; grandchildren, Dana (Joshua) Comeau, Angela Sparks, Anthony Sparks, Shae Switzer, Kody (Maddison) Switzer, Victoria Sparks, and Patricia Sparks; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Donna Jensen of St. Paul; along with numerous cousins and extended family and friends.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol; an infant sister, Billy Switzer; and a sister and brother-in-law, Francis and Brad Stanley.