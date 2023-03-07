Carla Rae Dahl, 72, of Grand Island, formerly of Modesto, CA, passed away on March 4, 2023, with her daughter by her side and family close by. Per her wishes, cremation was chosen. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Family will host a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 25th at noon gathering at the Stonewood Community Room, located at3828 Ironwood Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803.

Carla was born on July 20, 1950, in Madison, SD, to Carl and Leona (Olson) Dahl. She was raised and received her education in the Grand Island and Hastings areas, graduating from Hastings High School. She then moved to Modesto, CA where she received her nurse's training, becoming an LVN in 1976, and an RN in 1982.

Not only was Carla a hospital nurse in Modesto, she also was the Director of Patient Care Services at Doctor's Medical Center. After her retirement, she returned to Grand Island. Carla enjoyed dancing at The Dance Factory with her fellow Doctors and nurses she worked with. She was also the mom in charge backstage at dance recitals for The Dance Factory. Additionally, she volunteered as a Girl Scout leader and 4H leader.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Vanessa Dahl of Wilton, CA; and siblings, Douglas Dahl, Karen De Jonge, and Sally Augustine all of Grand Island.

Carla was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; sister, Candace Albers; and many friends.

Memorials are suggested to the Ogallala Sioux School of Nursing, the Madison, SD Museum, or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.