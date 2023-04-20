Carol J. Mueller, 84

Carol J. Mueller 84, of Grand Island, died Monday, April 17, 2023, with her loving family at her side.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, at Trinity United Methodist Church. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined later.

Carol was born on Dec. 18, 1938, in Loup City, Neb., the daughter of Harry and Helen (Obermiller) Miller. She went to country schools in Sherman County through the eighth grade and then went to Loup City High School, graduating with the class of 1957.

On Nov. 24, 1957, Carol was united in marriage to the love of her life, Roger Mueller. They lived in Omaha for a short time and then moved to Grand Island. The couple had three children. She worked with Roger in their insurance business, and she worked for St. Francis Home Health Care in the billing department for 16 years and then for American Greeting as a merchandiser.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for 65 years, the Grand Island Saddle Club and several card groups. Carol enjoyed helping others and playing cards with friends. She loved to attend her grandchildren’s sporting events. The grandchildren always loved grandmother’s chocolate chip cookies.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 65 years, Roger, daughters, Pam (Rick) Johnson of Round Rock, Texas, and Brenda (Todd) Noakes of Lincol; her grandchildren, Brandon (Annie) Johnson, Dustin Johnson, Justin (Annie) Noakes and Mallory (Landon) Schmidt; and great-grandchildren, Bergen, Hadley and James; and their Plum Road angel, LaDonna Cool.

She is preceded in death by her parents; an infant son in 1958; a sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Merle Youngland; and a brother, Lloyd Miller.