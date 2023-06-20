Carol Lee Little, 82

GRAND ISLAND — Carol Lee Little, 82, formerly of Grand Island, passed away on June 14, 2023, at Sunrise Country Manor in Milford.

A Celebration of Life service will be at noon Friday, June 23, at the Wood River Presbyterian Church. Pastor Brad Jepsen will officiate. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial is immediately following the service in the Wood River Cemetery.

Carol was born on April 22, 1941, in Omaha, to Virgil and Dorothy (Smithey) Morton. She was raised and received her education in the Omaha, Wichita, and Johnson’s Lake areas, graduating from Lexington High School. After high school, she attended Sowela Technical College in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

On April 11, 1962, Carol was united in marriage to Harry Little. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Houston before returning to Nebraska. When returning to Nebraska, they lived on a farm east of Wood River. She worked as an insurance agent at Mutual of Omaha until her retirement.

Carol was a member of Wood River Presbyterian Church, where she was active as an elder. In her spare time, Carol enjoyed traveling, doing puzzles and crafts, and shopping. She loved listening to Elvis and watching Husker football games.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Eric (Jacy) Little of Omaha; an honorary daughter, Gina (Rob Hansen) Dubbs; and nieces and nephews, Bill (Angie) Fyfe, Michelle (Bill) Pinkelman, Tammy Fyfe, Shawn (Jerry) Junot, Amber (Michael) Snell; and many great nieces and nephews she loved as grandchildren.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two sisters, Marilyn Fyfe and Linda Carlson; and a niece, Angela Carlson.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

All Faiths Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.