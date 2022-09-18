Carol West of Grand Island, NE, died Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the age of 76.

Carol Rae Novak was born in Wahoo, NE, in 1946, the daughter of Charles and Ruth (Larson) Novak. After having lived in several communities in Nebraska as a young child, she settled with her family in Crete, NE, and graduated from Crete High in 1964. She attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and graduated with her teaching degree in May of 1968.

Carol married Wayne West at Bethlehem Lutheran in Crete on June 8, 1968. While living in Lincoln, she started her teaching career in Malcolm. She taught in several Nebraska school districts before she and Wayne settled in Grand Island in 1980. She started at the Grand Island Post Office in 1980 and retired in 2007 after 27 Years.

Carol loved to fish and spent about 25 summers in a row at their cabin at Sherman Reservoir. She was proud of having earned a Master Angler award for catching an 8.5 lb. walleye in 1998. Carol also loved to travel all over the US, but especially to Hawaii, where she and Wayne visited three times. Carol loved to cook, bake and collect recipes. To host her family for holidays, and to watch Husker football.

Carol is survived by her husband, Wayne of Grand Island as well as their two sons and their families: Nathan and Lisa, Matthew and Stacie, and 5 grandchildren: Alec, Bayleigh, Keagan, Preston, and Asa

A visitation is planned for September 22, 2022, at 5-7 pm, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island, NE. A memorial service will be held September 23, 2022 at 10:30 am, at Peace Lutheran Church Sanctuary in Grand Island, NE., with lunch to follow.

All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island is entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com