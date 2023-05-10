Carolee Matousek, 84

CLARKS — Carolee Martha Matousek, 84, of Clarks, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at Good Samaritan - St. Johns in Kearney.

Visitation and funeral services will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City, with Pastor Mark Hartley officiating. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. at the Silver Creek Cemetery.

Carolee was born to Clinton and Opal (Shepard) Colby on Jan. 4, 1939, in Merrick County near Silver Creek. Carolee grew up in Merrick County and graduated from Silver Creek High School.

Following graduation, Carolee went to work at the grain bin in Silver Creek, where she met her future husband, Edsel. She was united in marriage to Edsel Matousek on Jan. 29, 1962, in Central City. Carolee continued to raise her two children, Phil and Patty, and help Edsel with the farm. Carolee was active with the Legion Club in Silver Creek. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and followed their many activities.

Those left to cherish her memory is her child, Phil Matousek of Elizabeth City, N.C.; and her grandchildren, Brian and Audra Haas of Kearney, Lisa and Adam Neef of Olympia, Washington, Lori Haas and Max Mershon of Colorado, and Joey Matousek of Elizabeth City, N.C.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edsel Matousek; her daughter Patricia Haas; her son-in-law, Richard Haas; and her sister, Betty Vanwinkle.

Memorials should be directed to the family and will be designated at a later time. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.