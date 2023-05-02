Caroline A. Glaser, 90

SPALDING — Caroline A. Glaser, 90, of Spalding, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding, with Father Antony Thekkekara officiating. Interment will follow in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding, or a charity of choice.

Levander Funeral Home of Spaldingis in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.\

A complete obituary will follow.