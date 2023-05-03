Caroline A. Glaser, 90

SPALDING — Caroline A. Glaser, 90, of Spalding, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Caroline Ann Glaser was born on January 8, 1933, in Spalding, to Vincent and Anna (Herkert) Berger. She attended Rural School District #38 through the eighth grade, then attended Spalding Academy High School, graduating in 1950. During her junior and senior years, Caroline decided she wanted to become a teacher and took classes at the public school to obtain her teaching certificate.

The fall following graduation Caroline started teaching at the rural school she once attended. She taught at the school for two years before deciding to head to Omaha with her best friend to work for an insurance company. She worked there for nine months before heading back home to teach. Once home, Caroline taught at Leo Valley, a school south of Spalding, for a year and then a school north of Horace, west of Greeley.

On August 1, 1955, Caroline married Francis L. Glaser at St. Michael’s Church in Spalding. They made their home on a farm seven miles west and north of town. They lived there for the next 35 years and raised their three sons: Jerry, Donnie and Duane. Caroline enjoyed being a farmer’s wife and taking care of her sons.

On Christmas Eve of 1989, the couple moved into their newly built home in Spalding. Caroline continued to reside there until the last couple of months of her life when she became a resident of the Good Samaritan Society in Albion, where she received excellent care from the staff.

Caroline was a lifelong member of St. Michael’s Church in Spalding, where she formerly served as a sacristan, and was a member of St. Anne’s Altar Society and St. Gerard’s study group. She dedicated time as a board member of the Spalding Senior Center and served as president for a period of time.

Dancing was a big part of her life, starting with square dancing and later line dancing. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and going to garage sales. Traveling was her favorite pastime. She traveled all over, often collecting seashells and later using those shells in craft projects.

Caroline is survived by her three sons, Jerry (Cindy) Glaser of Spalding, Donnie (Jan) Glaser of Huntington Beach, California, and Duane (Barb) Glaser of Columbus; nine grandchildren, Tiffany Gonzalez, Angela Glaser, Katie Curtis, Jackie Glaser, Elizabeth Omel, Tiffanie Stauffer, Schyler Caselton, Miranda Mason and Silvia Perez; 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law: Theresa Berger.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Francis Glaser in 2009; a great-grandson, Taylor Craig; one sister, Mary Berger; and three brothers, Lewis (Margaret) Berger, Frank Berger and Lawrence (Katherine) Berger.