Carolyn Boerkircher, 88

Carolyn Marie Boerkircher, 88, passed away July 28, 2023.

Per her wishes, she was cremated. A private family graveside service will be planned at a later date in Eustis Nebraska.

Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

She was born September 20, 1934, near Cozad, Nebraska, to Virgil H. and Elsie M. (Block) Geiken.

She was married to Paul E. Boerkircher on June 18, 1955, in Gothenburg, Nebraska. To this union, four children were born: David (Ginger) Boerkircher of Doniphan, Colleen (Howard) Maxon of Minden, Raymond Boerkircher of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Michelle (Vincent) Zummo of Rochester, Illinois.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Yvonne Wolf.

Preceding her in death were her husband; her parents; two sisters, Sharon A. Geiken and Verna Mae Nichols; and a brother, Gary L. Geiken.