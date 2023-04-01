Carolyn ‘Carol' Wheeler

Carolyn “Carol” (Nelson) Wheeler, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2023.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 4 at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with Pastor Robert Wheeler officiating. Interment will follow in the Westlawn Memorial Park in Grand Island.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 3 at Hall Funeral Home in Falls City and one hour preceding services on Tuesday at the funeral home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to the First Church of the Nazarene in Falls City in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.hallfuneral.net. Hall Funeral Home in Falls City in charge of arrangements.

Carol was born on Sept. 15, 1934, in Holdredge, to Annabell and Ralph Nelson. She married the love of her life, her “dearest darling” Robert Wheeler, in Kennesaw on Jan. 24, 1954. Together they raised their four beautiful children: Sherry (husband Don Sorensen), Robert Jr. (wife Janece Wheeler), David (wife Evi Wheeler) and Dennis (wife Lisa Wheeler). Carol worked faithfully at Ace Hardware, then Younkers for over 30 years, ever the elegant connoisseur with immaculate taste. She was a highly accomplished saleswoman and homemaker with high standards and a drive toward excellence. Her children and grandchildren remember fondly the lavish and wondrous holidays she'd host over the years. She was an artist with an eye for beauty, enjoying painting in her spare time.

Carol was a member of the Falls City Church of the Nazarene in Falls City in the final season of her life.

She leaves behind her sisters, Dorothy Voss and Nancy Davis; her four children and their spouses; nine grandchildren and their spouses; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Robert William Wheeler; her parents; her sisters, Shirley Lisus and Rosalie Stutzman; and her brother, James Nelson.