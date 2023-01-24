Carolyn 'Cookie' Gilroy

A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., followed by family greeting friends until service time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Grand Island Central Catholic Middle/High School. You are welcome to sign Cookie's guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com . Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family; inurnment will be at a later date, with details to follow.

Cookie was born March 20, 1943, in Cedar Rapids to Alouis and Henrietta (Boesch) Kleffner. She spent her childhood in Cedar Rapids, attending St. Anthony's Grade School and Cedar Rapids High School, graduating in 1960. Cookie moved to Grand Island after graduation, where she worked at the Grand Island Telephone Co. She married David Gilroy on Aug. 10, 1963. They lived in Grand Island where they raised their family and were members of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Dave and Cookie owned and operated Gilroy Carpet Co., and over the years Cookie held several secretarial positions with Grand Island Public Schools, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, and Park Place Nursing Home. Jobs she enjoyed were teaching piano lessons, Jackrabbit Run Golf Course, Fonner Park, and Columbus Horse Races. Cookie's favorite title of all was, “Mom”, as she was active in keeping her four children busy with Boy Scouts, Brownies, 4-H, and a multitude of sports. Cookie spent her spare time golfing, quilting, playing piano, and meeting up with her bridge group as often as possible. Her favorite pastime was watching the sun set over the Cedar River at their farm in Cedar Rapids.