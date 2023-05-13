Carolyn June (Forbes) Davis, 96

PALMER — Carolyn June (Forbes) Davis was born September 20, 1926, in Palmer, Nebraska, to Carrie (Hiett) and Everett Forbes. She died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the age of 96.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer. Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is assisting the family.

June grew up on a farm and raised her family on a farm. The phrase, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going” fit her to a T. So … plant a garden, sew up some crafts, get a job, join a club, read (or listen) to a book, play cards, enjoy family holidays, make some breadsticks (yes with bacon), watch basketball, football, or baseball, sit outside and enjoy the weather, have a cup of coffee (or seven) alone or with friends, go out for a meal and live to be 96. She did! Our lives are the choices we make … no better or worse than any other life.

June’s family consisted of two sisters, Sally (Forbes) and Dale Spilnek; two brothers, James Forbes and Donald Forbes (deceased); her husband, William C. “Sam” Davis Sr. whom she married on August 20, 1946 (deceased); and her children, Carol Joseph (deceased), Rebecca Plambeck (Jamie), Bill Davis, Randy Davis, Rick Davis (deceased), Sami Doncheske (Lee); and 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 17 great great-grandchildren

Following the graveside service, please join June’s family for a remembrance lunch at the American Legion Annex in Palmer.

Memorials are suggested to the Palmer American Legion Auxiliary and the Rose Hill Cemetery of Palmer. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.greenwayfh.com