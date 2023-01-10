Carolyn Luebbe, 75

Carolyn K. Luebbe, 75, of Grand Island, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI-Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in the Sanctuary on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are designated to the GRACE Foundation or Central Nebraska Humane Society.

Carolyn was born in Kearney on June 9, 1947, daughter of Harmon and Rosella (Markus) Grimes. She was raised on the family farm until she was 11 years old when her family relocated to Hastings. Carolyn graduated from St. Cecilia High School in Hastings and continued her education attending Lincoln School of Commerce.

Carolyn made her home in Grand Island where she was employed as a Secretary to Fiscal Manager at the Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant. She was married to Lynn Otto and they were blessed with two sons. When her sons were grown, she married Jim Luebbe. For 16 years, Carolyn worked as a secretary at the Platt Duesche.

Carolyn loved growing beautiful flower gardens, roses being her favorite. She also enjoyed crafts and oil painting and received awards for some of her artwork. She enjoyed playing cards and was a wonderful cook and baker, especially bread and pies. She adored her puppy, Goober. Her family will remember her quick wit and as a loving grandma and great-grandma.

Carolyn's memory is cherished by her husband, Jim Luebbe; sons, Jeffrey (Laurie) Otto and Chad (Ramona) Otto; grandson, Ross and step granddaughter, Brandi Rasmussen; great-grandson, Kane Otto; step-children, Patt (Keith)i Rut, Kristi Hafer, Jaci (Troy) Speakman and Randy Luebbe; 23 step-grandchildren and 20 step-great-grandchildren; half-siblings, Sherry Hubacek, Christopher Grimes, Douglas Grimes and Gail Gravelle; and a host of extended family and friends.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and half-sister, Dale Grimes.

Condolence may be left at www.giallfaiths.com