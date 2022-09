Carolyn (Ripp) Naab, 83, of Grand Island passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at St. Leo's Catholic Church. Celebrant will be Fr. Don Buhrman. Burial will take place at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangement. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Leo's Catholic Church. More details will follow.