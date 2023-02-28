Carolyn Nekuda, 79

Carolyn Kay (Hall) Nekuda, 79, of Grand Island, left this life to be with Jesus on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

To honor her wishes, no services will be held. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Carolyn was born June 19, 1943, in Lincoln to Dale and June (Pillard) Hall. At a young age, she moved to the family farm in Taylor. She will be buried next to her parents beside the family farm.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Yonda (Tom) Stover; son, Clint Nekuda; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Bryce, parents, Dale and June and sister, Nadine.