Catherine Brown, 71

DURANGO, Colo. — Catherine (Cathy) Ann Brown passed away on Dec. 22, 2022, surrounded by family and the compassionate nurses at Mercy Hospice House in Durango, Colo.

Cathy was born in 1951, in Grand Island to loving parents Robert and Phyllis Dryer. She attended St. Mary's Elementary and Central Catholic High School in Grand Island, graduating in 1969, and earned her Bachelor's degree at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. She was married to Hugh M. Brown, her devoted husband of 40 years and they raised three sons, Tony Brown of South Carolina (married to Katherine Brown), Tyler Brown of Pennsylvania (married to Carrie Brown), and Ryan Brown of Alabama. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Serena Bryson-Brown and Isaac Bryson-Brown.

Cathy was an avid organic gardener, taking after her father's great passion. She greatly enjoyed her children's sports, many friends, camping and active family vacations. She happily worked for the Career Services Division at the University of Delaware.

Cathy was the oldest of eleven brothers and sisters, who have been a close and loving core of her entire life. Some of her happiest memories were of multiple vacations with her eight sisters at various destinations featuring outdoor activities and shopping opportunities and annual reunions with her extended family including many fun and happy nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her ten brothers and sisters, Tom Dryer of Lincoln, Dan Dryer of Grand Island, Mary Kay Chesley of Rifle, Colo., Barbara and Jim Frank of Des Moines, Iowa, Stacia and Lloyd Yancey of Dallas, Texas, Carol Edmunds

of Minneapolis, Minn., Deborah Plettner of La Vista, Jamie and Steve Meyer of Grand Island, Linda and Ron Glause of St. Libory, and Sharon and Jim Liske of Grand Island.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Phyllis Dryer; niece, Stefanie Chesley; and brothers-in-law, Steve Chesley, Dave Edmunds and Joel Plettner.

Donations in Cathy's memory can be made to the American Brain Tumor Association or Hospice of Mercy in Durango Colo.