Catherine Hilderbrand, 80

CENTRAL CITY - Catherine A. Hilderbrand, 80, of Central City, died on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care. Funeral services will be on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 1 pm at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with Pastor Mark Hartley officiating. Visitation will be from 11 am till service time at the Funeral Home. Burial of ashes will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Catherine Ann was born March 14, 1943 to Harry and Clara (Tuma) Pawloski in St. Paul, NE. Catherine attended Farwell High School. She was united in marriage to Larry Lukas on September 2, 1961 at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Farwell. They made their home in York and then moved back to a farm in Farwell while Larry worked for the railroad. They returned to York and then moved to Polk in 1975. While she lived in Polk, Catherine worked at Goldies Café. She later worked at Connie's Café in Central City and moved there in the late 1980's. Catherine met and married Duane Hilderbrand in Central City. She remained in Central City until her death.

Catherine had a big garden and canned a lot of the produce she grew. She enjoyed cooking, fishing and liked listening to Polka music. She also loved caring for her little dogs but her greatest love was spending time with her family. Catherine was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Central City.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Cynthia (Boyd) Betts of Central City, Michael (Sherri) Lukas of McCook, Kevin Lukas, Kenneth Lukas, and Dennis Lukas all of Grand Island, her stepchildren; Dale (Maureen) Hilderbrand of Phillips, Traci Hilderbrand and Mindy Hilderbrand of Grand Island, and Michelle Hilderbrand Pedrosa of Central City, her sister; Agnes Kelly of Grand Island; her brother; Ron (Evon) Pawloski of Farwell, and her grandchildren; Ashly (Gary Borjas) Betts, Justin Betts, Michael Ray Lukas, Ryan Lukas, Amy Lukas, and Jenny Cook, and step-grandchildren; Taylor Hilderbrand, Emma Hilderbrand, and Samuel Hilderbrand.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Merlin “Duane” Hilderbrand; and her parents.