Catherine K. Scarborough

GRAND ISLAND — Catherine K. Scarborough, 73, of Grand Island, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Catherine was born on December 4, 1949, in Falls City, Nebraska, to Howard and Maggie (Osborn) Ham. She grew up in Falls City, graduating in 1967.

She was united in marriage to Eugene Scarborough on November 24, 1972, in St. Paul. The couple lived in Grand Island where they raised their daughter, Joni. Throughout her life, she worked for Paul’s Supper Club in St. Paul, Country General, Skagway, Mr. G’s Carwash, Jack’s Liquor, Merry Maids and Walmart, all in Grand Island. She was also a beauty operator.

Her hobbies included taking care of her plants and flowers, playing cards, especially “pinochle,” and attending her granddaughter’s softball games.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Gene, of Grand Island; a daughter and son-in-law, Joni and Bradley Arnett of Grand Island; three grandchildren, Matthew Rollins and Damien Rollins, both of Buffalo, Missouris, and Tasha Arnett (Cayden Smith) of Grand Island; a half-sister, Ronda (Joseph) Kennedy; half-brothers, Dave (Mary) Ham; Mike (Marcia) Ham, Tim (Ellen) Ham, Clayton (Linda) Ham, Cary (Tina) Ham, Randy (Kim) Ham, and Shawn (Stefanie) Ham; her stepmother, Marilyn (Ham) Koehn; and her grandcats, Halo and Cosmo.

Catherine was preceded in death by her parents; fourt sisters, Judy Martin, Carol Gilliland, Tina Ross, and Wanda Johnson; a half-sister, Debbie Allen; and a half-brother, Rick Ham.

