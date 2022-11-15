CB Moudry, 55

RAYMOND — CB Moudry, 55, of Raymond, entered eternal rest on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at his home in rural Raymond, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St., Valparaiso.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 17, with 7 p.m. Rosary at Sts. Mary and Joseph.

Interment at Fairview Cemetery, 8400 Adams St Lincoln, NE 68507. The funeral will be live streamed on the Sts. Mary & Joseph Facebook page.

Memorials to Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church or in care of the family.

He was born Oct. 22, 1967, in Ord to Alvin and Jean (Collins) Moudry.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Kris Moudry; sons, Garret (fiancé, Erica Carlson) of Lincoln, and Trent Moudry of Raymond; sister, Dana and Ken of Colorado Springs, Colo; and many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Jean Moudry; parents-in-law, Ivan and Gail Havlovic.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.