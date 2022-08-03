Chalie Edwards, 44

Chalie L. Edwards, 44, of Grand Island, died on Aug. 1, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8 at Apfel Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the VFW.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM on Sunday, August 7 at Apfel Funeral Home.

Chalie Lee Edwards was born Jan. 27, 1978, in Grand Island to Dennis and Christine Sheffield Edwards. She arrived on their 5th wedding anniversary and was baptized at Trinity United Methodist Church. She was named after her maternal uncles Charles Jr. and Jerry Lee Sheffield. Her beloved, older sister Melodie Edwards-Loveland cared for and protected her throughout her life. Chalie lived with Melodie and her family the past 7 years in Bellevue. She was a blessing and ray of sunshine to her family and all that knew and loved her for 44 years.

Chalie spent her early years in St. Libory, where she attended kindergarten. She would go on to be a student at The Nebraska School for the Visually Impaired in Nebraska City where she lived during the school-week for the next 10 years. Chris and Dennis would pick her up each weekend and on holidays to spend quality family time back at home, returning to Nebraska City each Sunday evening. Chalie's high-school years were at Grand Island Senior High where she received her diploma in 1999.

Chalie loved spending time swimming in her parent's pool and participating in the Special Olympics, where she received a number of medals for bowling and basketball. Chalie looked forward to attending the Easter Seals summer camps. Her adventurous nature led her to things like go-carting and riding all the roller coasters she could on family vacations. Magic Mountain at Disneyworld was one of her favorites. Chalie also loved going to movies, concerts and out to eat with her family. She was an active person who liked being on the go.

Chalie volunteered as a Walmart greeter and helped put coupons on products. She belonged to The Arc, loved country music, giggled when she was dancing and loved winning at Yatzy, which she did frequently. Chalie also adored her care providers and loved her four-legged furry friends, dogs Maggie and Mugsy.

Chalie's surviving family includes parents, Dennis and Christine Sheffield Edwards; cherished sister, Melodie Edwards-Loveland; nephews, Chance Loveland (Stevie Hanson) and Corey Loveland; and great-nephew, Kingston Loveland. Aunts and uncles include Jerry and Barbara Sheffield-Brand, Lois Sheffield, Lynda and Lyle Henderson, Nancey and Norm Fendrick; Craig and Trenna Edwards and numerous cousins, extended relatives and friends.

Chalie was proceeded in death by grandparents, Charles Sr and Margaret Shriner Sheffield and Rex and Wanda Skeen Edwards; uncles, Charles Sheffield Jr and Jerry (Mugsy) Sheffield; and cousin Caleb Sheffield.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Easter Seals Camp; The Arc of Central Nebraska, or a family memorial to be determined later.