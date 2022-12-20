Charles Aguilar, 77

Charles Aguilar, 77, of Grand Island, died peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, with his loving family by his side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary's Cathedral. Celebrating Mass will be the Rev. Jorge Canela. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and United Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Humane Society.

Charlie was born on July 2, 1945, in Grand Island the son of Stanley Sr. and Carlotta (Salinas) Aguilar. He was raised and received his education in Grand Island. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. On Feb. 18, 1967, he married Cynthia Valdez.

Charlie worked for Bonna Villa Homes, New Holland and for the past 30 years at JBS Swift. Some of his enjoyments included camping, bowling and having a cold beer with friends and family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Lisa (Osvaldo) Ortiz of Grand Island; and grandson, Isaiah Aguilar of Grand Island; brother, Tom (Leona) Aguilar of Grand Island and sister, Helen Morrow of Lincoln and many other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Virgie, Stanley Jr. and Alice.