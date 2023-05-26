Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Charles Bryson Evans, 84

LINCOLN — Charles Bryson “Chuck” Evans was born to Darr and Fern Evans in Arcadia, Nebraska. He graduated from high school there in 1956. Parental encouragement, and hard work including fire fighting in Idaho financed his college education from what was then known as Nebraska State Teacher’s College at Kearney. He earned both an undergraduate and master’s degree there.

In 1960 he began teaching and coaching in Wauneta, Nebraska. He also served schools in Fullerton and Ogallala, Nebraska. The majority of his career was spent as a counselor for the Lincoln Public Schools at Goodrich Middle School and Lincoln Southeast High School.

Charles and Barbara Evans were married August 7, 1960. They were blessed with two children, Michael Evans (Kim) of Lincoln and Christine Evans-Millar (Paul) of Christchurch, New Zealand; two grandchildren, Megan Swanson (Kerry) of St Louis, Missouri, and Bella Millar of Yokohama, Japan; and twp great-grandchildren, Georgia and Harrison Swanson.

Chuck, as so many of his generation, became an NU football fan early. As a boy, he fondly recalled listening to the games on the radio on a beautiful fall day. He delighted in good food and a Miller, had a great sense of humor and thought spaniels were a man’s best friend. His favorite adage was, “We do the best we can with what we know at the time.”

Chuck passed away May 21, 2023, at the age of 84. A memorial gathering is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 14 at The Mill, Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2021 Transformation Drive, #1350.

Donations in Chuck’s memory may be made to the Capital Humane Society, Lincoln Public Schools or the Eastmont Foundation.

